Dr. Karin Barnes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Barnes works at Saint Francis Hospitalists in Cape Girardeau, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.