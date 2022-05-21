Dr. Karin Barkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karin Barkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Karin Barkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY.

Locations
Group Health Cooperative4301 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA 98409 Directions (253) 476-6500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful to have Dr. Barkin as my doctor for 5+ years. She listens and asks the right questions. She is very calm and comforting. I would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Karin Barkin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barkin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkin.
