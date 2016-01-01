Dr. Karima Causey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Causey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karima Causey, MD
Overview
Dr. Karima Causey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from East Tennessee State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Oak Street Health Whitehaven5339 Elvis Presley Blvd Ste 1, Memphis, TN 38116 Directions (901) 445-6298
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karima Causey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University College of Medicine
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
