Dr. Karim Trad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karim Trad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They completed their fellowship with Case West Res University Affil Hospital
Reston Surgical Associates of MedStar Health1800 Town Center Dr Ste 218, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-5054
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Trad is one of those experts who explains things clearly, thoroughly and simply. Doesn't overcomplicate things! And his repair of my hernia with a mesh insert went extremely well. But I wanted to emphasize the quality of staff from reception to surgery center and follow-up: knowledgeable, friendly, answer every question completely. I had a little post-op question. I emailed the patient care desk (yes, they do emails!), got an answer in 60 seconds, five minutes later Dr Trad was on the phone explaining to me it was not an issue at all. And he wasn't rushing me off, just seemed pleased to be able to help. My doctor told me that he had a hernia and Dr Trad did his work, which is why he recommended him. I feel very lucky to have had this referral, both as to Dr Trad and his excellent staff.
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic and French
- 1194894196
- Case West Res University Affil Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- George Washington University|George Washington University|The George Washington University Med Center|The George Washington University Med Center
Dr. Trad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trad has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trad speaks Arabic and French.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Trad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trad.
