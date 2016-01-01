Dr. Karim Tazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karim Tazi, MD
Dr. Karim Tazi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY MOHAMMED V / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Mcleod Health Cheraw, Mcleod Health Clarendon, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Huntersville10030 Gilead Rd Ste 350, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (980) 369-3531
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Karim Tazi, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1417162108
- UNIVERSITY MOHAMMED V / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Mcleod Health Cheraw
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Tazi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tazi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tazi works at
Dr. Tazi has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tazi speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.