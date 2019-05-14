Dr. Karim Samara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karim Samara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.
Atlantic Eye Institute- Jacksonville Beach3316 3rd St S Ste 103, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 241-7865
Atlantic Eye Institute- Southside6207 Bennett Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 241-7865
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very professional and did an incredible job on my eyelids. Professional staff and extremely caring. I would highly recommend him and his team.
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
