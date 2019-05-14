See All Ophthalmologists in Jacksonville Beach, FL
Dr. Karim Samara, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karim Samara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.

Dr. Samara works at Atlantic Eye Institute in Jacksonville Beach, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Atlantic Eye Institute- Jacksonville Beach
    3316 3rd St S Ste 103, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 241-7865
  2
    Atlantic Eye Institute- Southside
    6207 Bennett Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 241-7865

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Diabetes Type 2
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 14, 2019
    Very professional and did an incredible job on my eyelids. Professional staff and extremely caring. I would highly recommend him and his team.
    — May 14, 2019
    About Dr. Karim Samara, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700844420
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karim Samara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samara has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Samara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

