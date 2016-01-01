Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karim Saleh, MD
Overview
Dr. Karim Saleh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA.
They frequently treat conditions like Marijuana Addiction, Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1620 N Mamer Rd Ste B100, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 863-9779
-
2
Fairfax Behavioral Health10200 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 821-2000
-
3
Southwest Washington Medical Center400 NE Mother Joseph Pl, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 256-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karim Saleh, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1770784050
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
