Dr. Karim Salame, MD

Neurology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karim Salame, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.

Dr. Salame works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Weston, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Neuroscience
    17180 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 1-2, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5246
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Neuroscience
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 204, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5247
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2022
    A big Thank you Dr. Salame to you and your wonderful staff. Your excellence of work and immense experience have played a major role in helping to boost up my confidence levels, especially on my first visit meeting you!
    Eleanor Sparrock — Oct 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karim Salame, MD
    About Dr. Karim Salame, MD

    • Neurology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1215190681
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Ellis Fischel Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karim Salame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salame has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salame has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Salame. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salame.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

