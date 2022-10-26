Dr. Karim Salame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karim Salame, MD
Overview
Dr. Karim Salame, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.
Dr. Salame works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Neuroscience17180 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 1-2, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 601-5246
-
2
Memorial Division of Neuroscience601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 204, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 601-5247Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salame?
A big Thank you Dr. Salame to you and your wonderful staff. Your excellence of work and immense experience have played a major role in helping to boost up my confidence levels, especially on my first visit meeting you!
About Dr. Karim Salame, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215190681
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Ellis Fischel Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salame has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salame accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salame works at
Dr. Salame has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Salame. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.