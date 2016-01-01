See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Spartanburg, SC
Infectious Disease Medicine
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karim Nazer, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Nazer works at Champaign Dental Group in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Inpatient Medicine - Spartanburg Medical Center
    101 E Wood St, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis

Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Karim Nazer, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1174613004
    Education & Certifications

    • Michael Reese U Chicago
    • DANBURY HOSPITAL
    • DANBURY HOSPITAL
    • U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena
    • Infectious Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Spartanburg Medical Center

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.