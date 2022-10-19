Dr. Al-Azizi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karim Al-Azizi, MD
Overview
Dr. Karim Al-Azizi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Al-Azizi works at
Locations
Plano Office6601 PRESTON RD, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 800-6300
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Plano1100 Allied Dr, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 814-3278
Baylor Scott & White Arrhythmia Management - Garland7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 205, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (469) 800-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My aunt, 90 years young, needed a new heart valve. Obviously a high risk patient. He and the Baylor team got her in and out of the hospital in less than 36 hours, happy without complications. Man of few words but his big smile and accomplishments speak for themselves!
About Dr. Karim Al-Azizi, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1457649592
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
