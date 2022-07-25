Dr. Karim Masri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karim Masri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karim Masri, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Masri works at
Locations
Bon Secours Rheumatology Center9602 PATTERSON AVE, Henrico, VA 23229 Directions (804) 217-9601
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can't believe that Dr. Masri would dismiss some pain for no reason because Dr. Masri has his ways of discovering the truth including his many facets of original disguises created by nature and from his own preferences as one day he wears an afro, the next his cut goes falling to the right or changes to the left, I have not seen him with blue eyes yet but I assure you that sooner or later he will discover what you have, believe me. In conversation, I beat him, he's too nice, he doesn't argue. but waits for him… he will catch you and He will teach you to fly. Is that so, Dr. Masri? :-)
About Dr. Karim Masri, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1336451038
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- University of Houston / University Park
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
