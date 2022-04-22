Dr. Karim Jamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karim Jamal, MD
Dr. Karim Jamal, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Mesa2152 S Vineyard Ste 139 Bldg 12, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 903-8901
Phoenix Biltmore1101 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 641-9692
Phoenix North15401 N 29th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 641-9702
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mayo Clinic
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Jamal appears current on eye related research and thoroughly explains medical options at an understandable level.
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982759221
- Health South Surgery Center of Dallas|Texas Retina Associates
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- United Health Services
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Ophthalmology
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Jamal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamal has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Hyphema and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamal.
