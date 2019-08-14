See All Cardiologists in Fremont, CA
Dr. Karim Hussain, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Karim Hussain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They completed their residency with Boston Va Hlthcare Sys W Roxbu

Dr. Hussain works at Mission Primary Care in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bhupinder Bhandari MD Inc.
    3755 Beacon Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 (510) 797-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arrhythmia Screening
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Tilt Table Testing
Arrhythmia Screening
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Tilt Table Testing

Treatment frequency



Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 14, 2019
    I have recently visited Dr.karim hussain, he has great experience as a doctor as well as god concern towards patients. I personally recommend him for any medical issues and he was an expert dealing the patients, mainly the hospital is clean and staff are responding quickly, they are friendly as well.
    — Aug 14, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Karim Hussain, MD
    About Dr. Karim Hussain, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881723971
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston Va Hlthcare Sys W Roxbu
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karim Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hussain works at Mission Primary Care in Fremont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hussain’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.

