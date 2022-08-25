Dr. Karim Halazun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halazun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karim Halazun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karim Halazun, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
1
Gastrointestinal Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery David H Koch Center1283 York Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 312-5515
2
NewYork Presbyterian849 57th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (212) 746-2127
3
NewYork Presbyterian41 47 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 746-2127
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I I am an 86 year old woman who developed the liver cancer. I have many other health issues. Dr. Halazun wanted to operate robotically on my on me. Despite the fact that I was very nervous my family persuaded me to go ahead with the surgery. Dr. Halazun Explained what was happening to my liver with clear pictures. He performed an amazingl difficult surgery from which I have recovered. He was excellent at explaining what would be happening and hs follow up was also very good. I would highly recommend him to anyone with one of these serious problems.
About Dr. Karim Halazun, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia University
- St James U Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
