Dr. Karim Elsahwi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsahwi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karim Elsahwi, MD
Overview
Dr. Karim Elsahwi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Elsahwi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower19 Davis Ave Fl 7, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 897-7944
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elsahwi?
Dr. Elsahwi is and has always been extremely professional & nice. He will always answer all of my questions regardless of the time. I have been a patient of his for 2 years, he performed my surgery and saw me through countless check ups during chemotherapy. He hands down saved my life and I will recommend him to anyone that needs an oncologist.
About Dr. Karim Elsahwi, MD
- Oncology
- English, Arabic
- 1508909995
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Hospital|Yale New Haven Hospital
- St Elizabeth's Health Center
- St Elizabeth Health Center
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
- University Of Alexandria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elsahwi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elsahwi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elsahwi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elsahwi works at
Dr. Elsahwi has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Cancer and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elsahwi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elsahwi speaks Arabic.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsahwi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsahwi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsahwi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsahwi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.