Overview

Dr. Karim Elsahwi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Elsahwi works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Gynecologic Oncology in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Cancer and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.