Dr. Karim El-Sherief, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karim El-Sherief, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. El-Sherief works at
Locations
Heart Care Associates A Medical Corporation3230 Waring Ct Ste O, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 940-1982
Tri-city Medical Center4002 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-8411
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is an awesome heart Dr. Very knowledgeable. Down to earth, when he talks to you. He explains everything to me. I don't think there's a better Cardiologist around. I just wanted to say thank you Dr. El Sherief for all you've done for me.
About Dr. Karim El-Sherief, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1477714897
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- U.C.L.A.
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. El-Sherief speaks Arabic and Spanish.
