Dr. Karim Chamie, MD

Urology
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Karim Chamie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Chamie works at Westwood Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood Urology
    Westwood Urology
200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095
(310) 981-3291

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Chamie?

Sep 16, 2022
Dr. Chamie is great doctor. I was diagnosed with papillary bladder cancer. Dr Chamie performed the turbt surgery , followup returbt surgery , and then oversaw the administering of bcg therapy. Today I am one year NED, and I am certain that Dr Chamie's surgeon skills were instrumental in helping minimize the likelihood of recurrence. He is top in his field, and I am grateful that he is my physician.
— Sep 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Karim Chamie, MD
About Dr. Karim Chamie, MD

  Urology
  20 years of experience
  English
  1962478420
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Board Certifications
  Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karim Chamie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chamie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chamie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chamie works at Westwood Urology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chamie’s profile.

Dr. Chamie has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamie.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

