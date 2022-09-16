Dr. Karim Chamie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karim Chamie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karim Chamie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Chamie works at
Locations
-
1
Westwood Urology200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3291
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chamie is great doctor. I was diagnosed with papillary bladder cancer. Dr Chamie performed the turbt surgery , followup returbt surgery , and then oversaw the administering of bcg therapy. Today I am one year NED, and I am certain that Dr Chamie’s surgeon skills were instrumental in helping minimize the likelihood of recurrence. He is top in his field, and I am grateful that he is my physician.
About Dr. Karim Chamie, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1962478420
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chamie using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chamie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamie works at
Dr. Chamie has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.