Dr. Karim Abdur Rehman, MD

Cardiology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Karim Abdur Rehman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garfield Heights, OH. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Abdur Rehman works at Cleveland Clinic Marymount in Garfield Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Marymount
    12000 McCracken Rd, Garfield Heights, OH 44125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 279-4060

Dr. Karim Abdur Rehman, MD
About Dr. Karim Abdur Rehman, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1255713160
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Cleveland Clinic

