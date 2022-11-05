Dr. Karim Abdollahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdollahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karim Abdollahi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karim Abdollahi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Abdollahi works at
Locations
-
1
Karim Abdollahi M D Inc. A Medical Corp.31862 Coast Hwy Ste 400, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 499-8226
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdollahi?
He will take as much time as needed to explain the full procedure to you and answer any questions you may have. He will not rush you, and I can say this with confidence because I have been to his office many, many times. I wouldn’t recommend another surgeon. He is excellent at his job. If I didn’t have insurance, I would pay out of pocket to have my surgery done by him. I would cross state borders to have my surgery done by him. He will answer your emails day and night. I had a little bit of excessive swelling after my shoulder surgery and he FaceTimed me to see the excessive swelling. Dr. Abdollahi will go above and beyond for his patients. He is my all time favorite Doctor, and he is well deserving of that title.
About Dr. Karim Abdollahi, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1942240403
Education & Certifications
- Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship At Llumc
- Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Usc
- Orthopeadic Surgery Research Usc/Lac Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- UC Irvine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdollahi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdollahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdollahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdollahi works at
Dr. Abdollahi has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdollahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdollahi speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdollahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdollahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdollahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdollahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.