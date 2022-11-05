See All Hand Surgeons in Laguna Beach, CA
Dr. Karim Abdollahi, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karim Abdollahi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Abdollahi works at Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists in Laguna Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Karim Abdollahi M D Inc. A Medical Corp.
    31862 Coast Hwy Ste 400, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 499-8226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Ganglion Cyst
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 05, 2022
    He will take as much time as needed to explain the full procedure to you and answer any questions you may have. He will not rush you, and I can say this with confidence because I have been to his office many, many times. I wouldn’t recommend another surgeon. He is excellent at his job. If I didn’t have insurance, I would pay out of pocket to have my surgery done by him. I would cross state borders to have my surgery done by him. He will answer your emails day and night. I had a little bit of excessive swelling after my shoulder surgery and he FaceTimed me to see the excessive swelling. Dr. Abdollahi will go above and beyond for his patients. He is my all time favorite Doctor, and he is well deserving of that title.
    Taylor L — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karim Abdollahi, MD
    About Dr. Karim Abdollahi, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942240403
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship At Llumc
    Residency
    • Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Usc
    Internship
    • Orthopeadic Surgery Research Usc/Lac Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Undergraduate School
    • UC Irvine
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karim Abdollahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdollahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdollahi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdollahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdollahi works at Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists in Laguna Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Abdollahi’s profile.

    Dr. Abdollahi has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdollahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdollahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdollahi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdollahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdollahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

