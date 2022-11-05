Overview

Dr. Karim Abdollahi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Abdollahi works at Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists in Laguna Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.