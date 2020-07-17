Dr. Karilyn Avery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karilyn Avery, MD
Dr. Karilyn Avery, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center.
Dr. Avery works at
Family Medical Center811 2nd St SE Ste A, Little Falls, MN 56345 DirectionsSaturday9:00am - 11:00am
I've been taking my kids to Dr. Avery since 2009. I knew I wanted her to be my kids doctor, when she got on the floor to do an exam for my crawling son. He wasn't even bothered by her exam. Every time I have a concern for my kids, she answers my questions, and addresses my concerns. I even had a different doctor in the same clinic say that I didn't know the difference between thrush and milk residue. When Dr. Avery heard how I was treated, she put the other doctor in his place, and managed to diagnose me, with thrush of the breast. I trust Dr. Avery with my kids. She's a fantastic doctor, and our community is lucky to have her.
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
- CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center
Dr. Avery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Avery using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Avery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avery works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Avery. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.