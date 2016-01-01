Overview

Dr. Karie McLevain-Wells, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. McLevain-Wells works at Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN and Mount Juliet, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.