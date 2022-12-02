Overview

Dr. Kari Rudinsky, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from Wright State University - Boonshoft School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rudinsky works at Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Johnston Willis Drive in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA, Fredericksburg, VA and Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.