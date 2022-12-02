Dr. Kari Rudinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kari Rudinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kari Rudinsky, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from Wright State University - Boonshoft School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rudinsky works at
Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Johnston Willis Drive1051 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 110, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 944-9950
-
2
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Forest Avenue7601 Forest Ave Ste 336, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 430-6794Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Spotsylvania Pkwy4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 303, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 642-0952
-
4
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Williamsburg5388 Discovery Park Blvd Ste 120A, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 208-3803
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rudinsky?
From my first visit, she was amazing to the point I had happy tears! She really touched my beard its so hard sometimes to connect with providers who genuinely care and she does! I know my baby girl will be just fine with her help, kind words, and advice!
About Dr. Kari Rudinsky, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1194914184
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University - Boonshoft School of Medicine
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- Wright State University - Boonshoft School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudinsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudinsky works at
Dr. Rudinsky has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.