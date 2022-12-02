See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in North Chesterfield, VA
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kari Rudinsky, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from Wright State University - Boonshoft School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rudinsky works at Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Johnston Willis Drive in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA, Fredericksburg, VA and Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Johnston Willis Drive
    1051 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 110, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 944-9950
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Forest Avenue
    7601 Forest Ave Ste 336, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-6794
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Spotsylvania Pkwy
    4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 303, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 642-0952
  4. 4
    Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Williamsburg
    5388 Discovery Park Blvd Ste 120A, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 208-3803

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    From my first visit, she was amazing to the point I had happy tears! She really touched my beard its so hard sometimes to connect with providers who genuinely care and she does! I know my baby girl will be just fine with her help, kind words, and advice!
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Kari Rudinsky, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194914184
    Education & Certifications

    • Wright State University - Boonshoft School of Medicine
    Residency
    • METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University - Boonshoft School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kari Rudinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudinsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudinsky has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

