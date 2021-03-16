See All Podiatrists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Kari Prescott, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kari Prescott, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Prescott works at Kari E Prescott DPM in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Kari E Prescott DPM
    825 Nicollet Mall Ste 441, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 338-4731

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 16, 2021
    Dr. Prescott listened to my foot problems and suggested several possible options. Some of these were simple things I could do on my own. If my feet continued to get worse, there were surgical solutions. Unlike an orthopedic surgeon I visited, she didn’t dismiss me because I was not a candidate for a his particular surgical intervention. She spent time on each issue and pointed out some rather important things that I had not considered. Among other things, for instance, Dr. Prescott pulled out the typical shoe-store measuring device and demonstrated that my foot was a half size larger than it had been before. The size was increasing due to age and a lot of activity on my feet, which then resulted in more toe-nail damage and toe compression inside my shoes. The orthopedic surgeon, in contrast, just ignored my toe complaints. Dr. Prescott has her own private practice. Especially if you are looking for a second opinion, this independence is very helpful.
    DanielB — Mar 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Kari Prescott, DPM
    About Dr. Kari Prescott, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932117017
    Education & Certifications

    • Genesys Regional Medical Center
    • Botsford Hospital
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Augsburg College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kari Prescott, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prescott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prescott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prescott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prescott works at Kari E Prescott DPM in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Prescott’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Prescott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prescott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prescott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prescott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

