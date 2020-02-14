Dr. Kari Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kari Lawrence, MD
Overview
Dr. Kari Lawrence, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Highland, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Ms School Of Med
Locations
IHC Highland Clinic10968 N Alpine Hwy, Highland, UT 84003 Directions (435) 254-5988
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lawrence was very thorough. She’s an amazing physician! I’m extremely pleased with my overall health now that Dr Lawrence has taken great care of me.
About Dr. Kari Lawrence, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1508827072
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
