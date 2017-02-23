Dr. Kari Kindschi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kindschi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kari Kindschi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kari Kindschi, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sparks Glencoe, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Locations
MedStar UMH Sports Med at Loveton Circle2 Loveton Cir, Sparks Glencoe, MD 21152 Directions (410) 554-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Took her time explaining my condition and her plan for recovery. I would definitely recommend Dr. Kindschi.
About Dr. Kari Kindschi, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1053351007
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kindschi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kindschi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
