Dr. Kari Jerge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Jerge works at RIVERSIDE COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER in Moreno Valley, CA with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ, Springfield, IL and Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.