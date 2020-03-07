See All Oncologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Kari Hacker, MD

Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kari Hacker, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Hacker works at Physician Office in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Chapel Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Physician Office
    6740 4th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11220 (929) 455-2705
    Unc Hospitals Pulmonary Function Lab
    101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 (718) 630-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    Mar 07, 2020
    Dr Hacker is now a practicing physician with NYU Langone in New York City. She is an excellent and very skilled clinician. Dr Hacker listens to all concerns and addresses any questions in a very thorough and straight forward way. Easily accessible through the NYU Langone app., Dr Hacker will tell you clearly what to expect. She is very gentle and kind, a real sweet personality! I have not a single reason why I would not recommend Dr Hacker.
    Fritz — Mar 07, 2020
    About Dr. Kari Hacker, MD

    Oncology
    English
    1649561457
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Gynecological Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kari Hacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Hacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Hacker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hacker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

