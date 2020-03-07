Dr. Kari Hacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kari Hacker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kari Hacker, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Hacker works at
Physician Office6740 4th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2705
Unc Hospitals Pulmonary Function Lab101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (718) 630-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Hacker is now a practicing physician with NYU Langone in New York City. She is an excellent and very skilled clinician. Dr Hacker listens to all concerns and addresses any questions in a very thorough and straight forward way. Easily accessible through the NYU Langone app., Dr Hacker will tell you clearly what to expect. She is very gentle and kind, a real sweet personality! I have not a single reason why I would not recommend Dr Hacker.
- Oncology
- English
- 1649561457
- Gynecological Oncology
Dr. Hacker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hacker works at
Dr. Hacker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.