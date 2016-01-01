Overview

Dr. Kari Frano, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Frano works at Shoaib Khalil MD PA in Cleburne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.