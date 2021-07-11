Dr. Kari Fay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kari Fay, MD
Overview
Dr. Kari Fay, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.
Locations
Caring Center For Women705 Generations Dr Ste 101, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 387-4790
Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos1301 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 396-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had my first visit with Dr. Fay at the Caring Center for Women in New Braunfels. I was at ease the moment Dr. Fay came into the room. She was attentive, listening and giving me the time to say what I needed to without feeling rushed out of the room. She gave me exactly what I hoped for--an opportunity to have a conversation about my health and coming up with a solution together that I was comfortable with. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Kari Fay, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1023236304
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.