Overview

Dr. Kari Everett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Everett works at Centerplace Health in Sarasota, FL with other offices in North Port, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.