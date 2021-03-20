Dr. Chase has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kari Chase, DPM
Dr. Kari Chase, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockford, IL.
Mercyhealth2350 N Rockton Ave Fl 4, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-7400
Rockford Memorial Hospital Illinois Children8201 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-0699
Rockford Clinic2300 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-2000
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love Dr Chase. If I could clone her and have her as all of my various doctors, I would.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Chase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chase has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chase. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.