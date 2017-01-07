Dr. Braaten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kari Braaten, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kari Braaten, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA.
Brigham and Women Fish Center for Women's Health850 Boylston St Ste 402, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 732-9300
Boston Office75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Faulkner Hospital1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7179Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Very smart and professional while patient and non-judgmental.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1245366624
Dr. Braaten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braaten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braaten has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braaten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Braaten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braaten.
