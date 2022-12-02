Dr. Kari Aretakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aretakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kari Aretakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kari Aretakis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Aretakis works at
Locations
1
Comprehensive Urology - A Division of Mhp44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 310, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (248) 267-5035
2
Comprehensive Medical Center Pllc31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 336-0123
3
Comprehensive Urology32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 105, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 406-1090
4
Comprehensive Medical Center Pllc4600 Investment Dr Ste 370, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5035
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Messa
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and thorough. She is conservative and explained options available to me. I didn't have to wait to get into the examination room, felt she listened to me and did not feel rushed during my appointment.
About Dr. Kari Aretakis, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1821278011
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Dr. Aretakis has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
