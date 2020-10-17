Book an Appointment

Dr. Karezhe Mersha, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karezhe Mersha, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Mersha works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington in Wellington, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology
    3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 709-6698
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology
    1131 N 35th Ave Ste 210, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5623
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology
    900 Glades Rd Ste 501, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5622
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acquired Kidney Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pediatric Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Karezhe Mersha, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1235472572
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

