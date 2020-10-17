Overview

Dr. Karezhe Mersha, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Mersha works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington in Wellington, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.