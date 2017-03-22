Dr. Karen Ziemke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziemke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Ziemke, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Ziemke, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Louis V Sangosse MD PA745 Northfield Ave Ste 4, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (855) 274-7163
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ziemke is a very kind and caring doctor, who is very knowledgeable at her craft! Indeed she is quite brilliant, has good listening skills, and a sense of humor, as well!. She is a very thorough physician who made me feel at ease. I would have no hesitation recommending her to any family or friends!
About Dr. Karen Ziemke, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Pennsylvania)
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziemke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziemke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziemke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziemke speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziemke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziemke.
