Overview

Dr. Karen Zempolich, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Intermountain Medical Center, Ogden Regional Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Zempolich works at Monarch Women's Cancer Center - Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Adenomyosis and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.