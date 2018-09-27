Dr. Karen Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Young, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Capital Eye Consultants P.A.2280 Wednesday St Ste 1, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 201-4733
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
It was my first visit and I'm very impressed with the entire staff receptionist was very courteous polite and helpful minimal waiting time my nurse was the most awesome nurse I have encountered in a long time everything she is going to do she inform you and explain everything she make you feel comfortable and relaxed Dr Young is absolutely the most amazing awesome doctor she explains your condition and encourage and inform you on your care and meds appreciate and love the staff at Capital Eye
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Howard U
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.