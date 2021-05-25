Overview

Dr. Karen Yamaguchi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Yamaguchi works at KAREN C YAMAGUCHI, DPM, LCC in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.