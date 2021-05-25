Dr. Karen Yamaguchi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamaguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Yamaguchi, DPM
Overview
Dr. Karen Yamaguchi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Dr. Yamaguchi works at
Locations
-
1
Karen C Yamaguchi, DPM, LLC615 Piikoi St Ste 1401, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 591-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yamaguchi?
Great doctor! Very knowledgeable and helpful!
About Dr. Karen Yamaguchi, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1215973029
Education & Certifications
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamaguchi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamaguchi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamaguchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamaguchi works at
Dr. Yamaguchi speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamaguchi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamaguchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamaguchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamaguchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.