Dr. Karen Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Wu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Locations
North Jersey Pediatrics17-10 Fair Lawn Ave Fl 1, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 794-8585
Pearl Korenblit MD LLC1011 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 249-1231
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wu is simply the best! We've been seeing Dr. Wu for 16 years. She listens and we've never felt rushed. She is extremely kind and caring our kids. This is the kind of doctor that all people should have.
About Dr. Karen Wu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1487718946
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.