Dr. Wolowick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes
Dr. Karen Wolowick, MD
Dr. Karen Wolowick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Wolowick works at
Steven Schmitz MD, 3743 Highland Ave Ste 1001, Downers Grove, IL 60515
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolowick?
She is fantastic! She takes the time to listen and really help with any concerns. She delivered my son in a stressful situation while keeping my husband and I calm. I can’t say enough good things about her. I would highly recommend her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1760644090
- Rush University Medical Center
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
