Dr. Karen Wolowick, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (21)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karen Wolowick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Wolowick works at Duly Health and Care in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Schmitz MD
    3743 Highland Ave Ste 1001, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 435-9888
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Pregnancy Test
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 01, 2018
    She is fantastic! She takes the time to listen and really help with any concerns. She delivered my son in a stressful situation while keeping my husband and I calm. I can't say enough good things about her. I would highly recommend her!
    — May 01, 2018
    About Dr. Karen Wolowick, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760644090
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wolowick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolowick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolowick works at Duly Health and Care in Downers Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. Wolowick’s profile.

    Dr. Wolowick has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolowick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolowick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolowick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolowick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolowick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

