Dr. Karen Wilks, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Wilks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Locations
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc.4300 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 486-8766
Center for Women's Health13921 N Meridian Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 755-7430
Oklahoma City Office4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 500, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 755-7430
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love her so much. She has delivered 2 of my 3 kids. (She wasn't able to make it to 1 of our births) but she's an amazing Dr. Love her staff also. So helpful and wonderful. Couldn't ask for better. She always reassures my fears and is always open to anything I want or needed.
About Dr. Karen Wilks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilks.
