Overview

Dr. Karen Wies, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health Henderson and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Wies works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.