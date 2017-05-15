Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen White, DPM
Overview
Dr. Karen White, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. White works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Specialists Inc.1505 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 877-4469
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
Dr. White is a wonderful doctor. She is thorough and efficient. She is caring and listens to and addresses patient's concerns. She respects me as a patient and a person. She makes me very comfortable as she treats my feet. She is friendly and courteous. In all the years I have been a patient, she has not once been rude or snappy. I have and will continue to recommend others as long as she take new patients. Great physician.
About Dr. Karen White, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1417943226
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.