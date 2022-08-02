See All Urologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Karen Wheeler, MD

Urology
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Karen Wheeler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Wheeler works at Urological Assocs Southern AZ in Tucson, AZ.

Locations

    Urological Assocs Southern AZ
    2260 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 795-5830
    Northwest Medical Center
    6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 742-9777
    Palo Verde Hospital
    5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 795-5830
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichomoniasis Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Gonorrhea Screening
Treatment frequency



Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2022
    Aug 02, 2022
Dr Wheeler went out of her way to get me in and perform the procedure I needed to improve kidney function to recieved my life saving chemotherapy. Got me in on short notice and surgery on short notice and was thorough in her evaluation and patient education and was very compassionate. Her office and staff are just awesome and I look forward to my follow up.
    About Dr. Karen Wheeler, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669738811
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wheeler works at Urological Assocs Southern AZ in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Wheeler’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

