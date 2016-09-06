Dr. Karen Wesson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wesson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Wesson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Wesson, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Wesson works at
Locations
Wesson Dermatology1010 Northern Blvd Ste 120, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 829-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing dermatologist. Wesson cleared up my skin incredibly. I can finally go outside without makeup. All my acne scars are gone and I rarely get a pimple. Loren and Meaghan, the estheticians are absolutely great. The facials and laser sessions they have both given me have also contributed to the improvement of my skin. These girls are very helpful and always available for any questions. Overall lovely staff. Now I am working on laser hair removal and it is going great !
About Dr. Karen Wesson, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023084696
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wesson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wesson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wesson has seen patients for Acne, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wesson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wesson speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wesson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wesson.
