Dr. Karen Wesson, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Wesson works at Wesson Dermatology in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.