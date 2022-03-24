Dr. Karen Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Wells, MD
Dr. Karen Wells, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Moffitt Mckinley Outpatient Center10920 Mckinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
Karen E Wells MD PA508 S Habana Ave Ste 180, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 353-8809
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Wells is knowledgeable, experienced and competent. And a plus - she's personable! She was my plastic surgeon for my cancer treatment.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1972523553
Education & Certifications
- Hospitals of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- U Pittsburgh Hosp
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ohio University / Main Campus
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
