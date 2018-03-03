Overview

Dr. Karen Wells, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Wells works at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.