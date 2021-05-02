Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Weinstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Locations
-
1
Rumc - Rush University Primary Care610 S Maple Ave Ste 5900, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstein?
My wonderful doctor for many years, but she is no longer at Suite 5900 at Rush Oak Park Hospital. Would like to know where she is now.
About Dr. Karen Weinstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1790732048
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Wellesley College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.