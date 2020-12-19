Dr. Karen Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Wang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Wang works at
Boston Office75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Beth Israel Women's Health Ctr10 Union Sq E # 2B, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8500
John Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-4496
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I went to Dr Wang for second opinion for fibroids , glad I went , she reviewed all options instead of immediately going to hysterectomy . She is approachable a, and knowledgeable
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1942213731
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Uterine Fibroids and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
