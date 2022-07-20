Overview

Dr. Karen Walker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oil City, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Bossier Health Center, WK Pierremont Health Center and North Caddo Medical Center.



Dr. Walker works at WK Oil City Medical Clinic in Oil City, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

